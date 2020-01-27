Excela Health provides support to those experiencing grief and loss in a variety of traditional and contemporary ways.
• A monthly group for men only meets Tuesday, Feb. 4, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at King’s Restaurant, 6297 Route 30, Greensburg. A second monthly group meets 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Bud Murphy’s, 718 McCormick Ave., Connellsville. These social support groups are presented in a relaxed setting. Individuals are welcome to purchase lunch and enjoy with others who have been through similar situations.
• Mindfulness and Creative Healing meets 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 4 to 25, at Our Clubhouse, 4893 Route 30 East, Unity Twp. This arts-based support group is intended for family members or friends who have lost a loved one to cancer.
• A six-week grief support group meets 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 4 through March 10, at Latrobe United Methodist Church, 440 Main St., Latrobe, and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 5 to March 11, Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe.
For details, contact Excela Health’s Call Center, toll free, 1-877-771-1234. For online support, search Excela Health Grief Support on Facebook and ask to join the group.
Additional resources are available at ExcelaHealth.org, search Grief Support
* * *
Excela Health connects community members with support groups that address a variety of conditions.
• Alzheimer’s and Dementia Support Group for Caregivers meets 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Senior Life, 123 Triangle Drive, Greensburg. The Alzheimer’s Association also offers support groups at the Greensburg continuing care communities of Redstone Highlands and New Haven Court, 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Feb. 20.
• Breast Cancer Education and Support meets 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, in first-floor conference rooms, Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
• Chronic Pain Support Group meets 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, in South Conference Room, First-Floor Education Center, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
• Concussion Support Group meets 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, in Excela Square at Latrobe, 100 Excela Health Drive, Unity Township.
• Parkinson’s Disease Support Group meets 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, in Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 501 Fairfield Drive, Greensburg (Hempfield Township).
• Stroke Support Group, for stroke survivors and their families/caregivers, meets 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, in first-floor conference rooms, Excela Westmoreland Hospital,
For additional information, contact the Excela Health Call Center, 1-877-771-1234.
