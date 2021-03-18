Excela Health will hold a wellness check diagnostic screening in collaboration with Latrobe Rotary Club on May 1 at Excela Square at Latrobe, 100 Excela Health Drive, Unity Township.
Another wellness check is scheduled from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Delmont-Salem Rotary Club, Saturday, March 27, in Trinity United Church of Christ, 39 East Pittsburgh St., Delmont.
Appointments must be scheduled by contacting the Excela Health Call Center, 1-877-771-1234, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The events, which include a Multiphasic Blood Analysis, offer an easy, low cost way for consumers to check their personal health with a simple diagnostic screening experience best suited to their individual health needs. The $55 Standard Package allows for the detection of many potential health problems including anemia, bleeding disorders, electrolyte imbalance, diabetes, heart, kidney, liver, neuromuscular and parathyroid diseases. Included in the package is a comprehensive chemistry profile, lipid testing and complete blood count.
Participants can request additional blood screenings for thyroid disease (TSH), diabetes (Hemoglobin A1c), Vitamin D deficiency or prostate cancer (PSA).
Wellness Check screenings are available to people of all ages. This diagnostic program can detect diseases in their early stages before they become serious and can help prevent many health problems before they develop. For children 12 years and younger, please consult the child’s physician before making an appointment.
Fasting is required for 8 hours before blood testing, although small amounts of water are permitted. Medications should be taken as prescribed. On the day of the screening, blood samples will be drawn by an employee of Excela Health and processed in one of its fully licensed and accredited laboratories. To comply with PA Department of Health regulations, results will be sent to the participant’s designated physician as well as the consumer. Following the blood draw, light refreshments will be served.
Excela Health will be adhering to all national, state and local guidelines regarding COVID-19; therefore, no walk-ins will be accepted. All participants must wear a mask and practice strict social distancing during the entire visit. Anyone accompanying the participant to the appointment will be asked to remain in their vehicle during the appointment. All participants will be asked several screening questions before their appointment. Any individual who is feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of illness is asked to contact the Excela Health Call Center for assistance with rescheduling.
Excela Health has been partnering with community organizations to offer health and wellness programming for nearly 30 years. Proceeds from events like Wellness Checks have helped sponsoring organizations provide community benefits such as scholarships, student exchange programs, and outings for children and adults with developmental delays.
