Excela Health has been recognized among the inaugural inductees for the Healthiest Employers Hall of Fame. The awards program was created to honor people-first organizations that prioritize the well-being of their employee population. These companies were recognized because of "their commitment to workplace wellness and their exceptional health and benefits offerings."
Excela Health is one of 20 honorees across various employment sectors nationally to be recognized with this latest designation, created to mark a longstanding commitment to employee health and wellness.
Award applicants are evaluated across six key categories: Culture and Leadership, Foundational Components, Strategic Planning, Communication and Marketing, Programming and Interventions, and Reporting and Analytics. Completed assessments were ranked with the proprietary Healthiest Employers® Index, a 1-100 rubric for wellness programming. The award currently takes place in more than 45 regions across the country, and all applicants also have the opportunity to earn national recognition as one of the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America.
Each member of the Hall of Fame has been recognized on a national level numerous times since the award’s inception. This is the first year that Healthiest Employers has released their Hall of Fame recognition. Excela Health was first recognized as a Healthiest Employer in Western Pennsylvania more than a decade ago. Since 2014, the health system has been further distinguished among the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America.
Excela Health is also recognized among the Nation’s Best and Brightest in Wellness® sponsored by the National Association for Business Resources and was recently elevated to Elite status before being lauded as the “Best of the Best Large Business.”
Springbuk’s Health Intelligence platform extends beyond traditional data warehousing and analytics to help you unlock your data and maximize the value of your employee health investments. Each year, Springbuk administers the Healthiest Employers® Awards Program across the country to honor the nation’s most dedicated employers in bettering their worksite health and wellness programs. To date, more than 10,000 employers across 45 U.S. regions have participated in the awards program. Learn more at www.Springbuk.com and www.HealthiestEmployers.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.