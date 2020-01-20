“What do you do with the sad that you feel?” This question, posed by Fred Rogers as part of the episode of “Mister Rogers Neighborhood” children’s television show dealing with loss, will be top of mind when Excela Health expands the family-based grief support program known as “Neighborhood Kids” in 2020.
The program debuted in the fall of 2019 and based on the inaugural sessions has been enhanced to address the identified needs more fully. “As we reflected upon the four-week pilot for our ‘Neighborhood Kids’ program, including the feedback received from our families, we concluded that extending our program to six weeks would give us more opportunity to help our neighborhood children express and process their grief, as well as provide more education and support to the adults who grieve alongside these children,” noted Maureen Ceidro, an Excela Health bereavement counselor who facilitates the groups. “The children responded in such an open and positive manor, and clearly let us know that they did not want the program to end. The adults appreciated the support they received not only for their children but for themselves as well.”
Meeting at Excela Latrobe Hospital in the Behavioral Health Services outpatient area from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 24 through March 30, the group is intended for children ages 5 to 9 and their families. During the six-week bereavement support series, art, music and pet therapy will help bring families together during a time of loss and sadness.
The program continues Mondays, April 13 to May 18, for adolescents ages 10 to 14.
“Grief changes as children grow,” added Ceidro. “Because of that, our program welcomes the return of every child to our neighborhood of care.”
Later this year, the program will focus on “Neighborhood Teens,” ages 15 to 19 in the four-week format, Mondays, June 1 to June 22.
“Neighborhood Kids” is part of a full complement of bereavement services offered through Excela Health Home Care & Hospice, and is supported by the Jamie Cordial Hall Foundation, which was created to honor the memory of a young mother following her untimely death a few months after giving birth. The foundation has provided seed money to create the environment in which a child’s grief can be processed.
The outline for the series was developed in part through a collaboration among the Fred Rogers Center, Seton Hill University and Excela Health.
Registration is required by contacting Excela Health’s Call Center, toll free, 1-877-771-1234. For answers to questions about the groups, contact Excela Health Home Care and Hospice, 724-689-1800, or visit ExcelaHealth.org, search grief support.
