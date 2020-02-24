Excela Health connects community members with support groups that address a variety of conditions.
Alzheimer’s and Dementia Support Group for Caregivers meets 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, Senior Life, 123 Triangle Drive, Greensburg. The Alzheimer’s Association also offers support groups at the Greensburg continuing care communities of Redstone Highlands and Newhaven Court 11 a.m. to noon March 19.
Breast Cancer Education and Support meets 6:30 to 8 p.m. March 3, First-Floor Conference rooms B and C, Excela Westmoreland Hospital.
Chronic Pain Support Group meets 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 12, First Floor South Conference Room, Excela Latrobe Hospital.
Concussion Support Group meets 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, Excela Square at Latrobe, 100 Excela Health Drive, Unity Township.
Parkinson’s Disease Support Group meets 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 501 Fairfield Drive, Greensburg (Hempfield Township).
Stroke Support Group, for stroke survivors and their families/caregivers, meets 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, First-Floor Conference Room A, Excela Westmoreland Hospital.
Westmoreland Liver Disease Support Group meets 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 16, Hempfield Church of Christ, 144 Hugh Black Road, Greensburg (Hempfield Township). The group provides emotional support and discussion on ongoing research for those living with liver disease. Family members and caregivers are encouraged to attend.
For additional information, contact the Excela Health Call Center, 1-877-771-1234.
* * *
Excela Health provides support to those experiencing grief and loss in a variety of traditional and contemporary ways.
A monthly group for men only meets 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, March 3, at King’s Restaurant, 6297 Route 30, Greensburg. A second group meets monthly from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, Bud Murphy’s, 718 McCormick Ave., Connellsville. These social support groups are presented in a relaxed setting. Individuals are welcome to purchase lunch and enjoy with others who have been through similar situations.
Loved Ones Stolen by Suicide (LOSS) is an informal, open support group that meets 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, Mental Health America of Southwestern Pennsylvania Building, 409 Coulter Ave., Greensburg.
For other information, contact Excela Health’s Call Center, toll free, 1-877-771-1234. For online support, search Excela Health Grief Support on Facebook and ask to join the group. Additional resources available at ExcelaHealth.org, search Grief Support.
