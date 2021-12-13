Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center November and December Students of the Month were both recognized at the Joint Operating Committee meeting last Wednesday evening, according to Todd Weimer, administrative director, EWCTC.
• November Student of the Month Addie Siegel is a Greater Latrobe Senior High School senior in EWCTC’s Health Occupations Technology program. Addie serves as president of EWCTC’s HOT Club and as secretary of the Class of 2022. Her future plans are to attend Slippery Rock University as a psychology major. She will become a mental health therapist and continue her education to earn a doctorate. Eventually, she hopes to be a licensed psychiatrist.
Her instructor, Lindsey Smetak, suggested Addie for Student of the Month because “she has a sincere, open approach to life that gives you the feeling she is years older. She is able to use what she has learned here to create a career pathway that plays on her strengths of empathy and genuine concern for others. She’ll be a success because she plans to make use of her experiences and education to ensure the best possible outcome for her future patients. Though health is her career focus, Addie is a fantastic artist! She enjoys painting and even designed this year’s senior class shirt.”
When asked what she likes about EWCTC, Addie said, “There is no social hierarchy. You can talk to anyone here.”
• December Student of the Month Alexis Piper is vice president of EWCTC’s National Technical Honor Society. She is enrolled in EWCTC’s Digital Media Technology program.
Shawn Meloy, EWCTC’s Digital Media Technology instructor, said, “Alexis is one of the most motivated students I have ever had in my classroom. She is a self-starter who can take on tasks and complete them with industry-standard quality, without having me micromanage her. She takes great pride in her work and any employer will be lucky to have her in the future. She’s a great representative of our program.”
Currently, Alexis utilizes her photography skills for her cooperative education employer, GOG Paintball. After graduation, she hopes to work full time as a product photographer and marketer.
Alexis is a Ligonier Valley High School cheerleader. She’s also involved in Ligonier Valley’s National Honor Society and the French National Honor Society. Alexis is working toward earning the Gold Award, the highest achievement in Girl Scouts.
