EWCTC lauds Student of the Month for October

Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center announced its October Student of the Month is Autumn Pavlik. Autumn is a senior in our Cosmetology program.
She is a member of National Honor Society at Greater Latrobe Senior High School, where she also participates in the Big Brothers Big Sisters Program and trap shooting. At EWCTC, Autumn is a member of SkillsUSA and is the president of National Technical Honor Society.
In her spare time, Autumn is involved in archery with Junior Olympic Archery Development as well as archery, rifle, 22 and trap shooting through 4-H. She also enjoys hunting and scuba diving.
Autumn is currently employed as a nail technician/assistant at B&B Beauty Bar in Youngstown. Her instructor, Mrs. Kaitlyn Youngstead, said that “Autumn is passionate about her work and excited to enter the hair industry. She is always striving to go to the next level in her career.”
After graduation, Autumn intends to work as a stylist at B&B while attending Westmoreland County Community College as a business management major. Her long-term goal is to own a salon in the area.
