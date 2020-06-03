Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) in Derry Township recently honored its spring 2020 Students of the Month.
Zachary Green, a Greater Latrobe Senior High School senior, who is enrolled in welding technology at EWCTC, earned the March honor.
Keith Tuk, his instructor, believes that Green will be a success because he is “cooperative, well mannered, considerate and never shies away from hard work.”
He is a student member of the welding program’s Occupational Advisory Committee, a member of National Technical Honor Society, the vice president of EWCTC’s Class of 2020 and acts as parliamentarian in EWCTC’s SkillsUSA chapter. He competed at SkillsUSA Districts for both individual and team welding.
Green is employed as a detailer at Dave’s Towing Service. He enjoys hunting and fishing in his free time.
After graduation, Green will attend Universal Technical Institute to study in the Ford Fact Program. He intends to become a master technician in the automotive industry. He will use his welding skills as a second income.
Brady Siegel, a Greater Latrobe Senior High School student, who will soon complete the mechatronics engineering program at EWCTC, earned the April honor. He chose the program because he has a keen interest in robotics and electrical engineering.
Siegel is a member of EWCTC’s BOTS IQ team, National Technical Honor Society and SkillsUSA. He is also a participant in Greater Latrobe’s National Honor Society. Currently, he is an active member of the “COVID-19 Avengers” which 3D prints several different kinds of headbands that hold shields to protect the faces of first-responders on the front-lines of the virus efforts. He does maintenance on the 3D printers to ensure that they are running properly and efficiently too. Siegel is employed at Eat’n Park.
His future plans include earning a degree from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown in electrical engineering and working with artificial intelligence at an engineering company.
Matthew Gruska, a collision repair technology senior at Derry Area Senior High School, is the May recipient.
He is a member of EWCTC’s National Technical Honor Society. This month, he was recognized as a top student at the GLLV Chamber of Commerce’s Excellence in Education event.
“Matt has been an example of the student every teacher would want in their class. He has become a leader to his peers with his work ethic and desire to improve his skills in the collision/refinishing field,” his EWCTC instructor Mike Weinell said. “Matt’s attention for detail is his best asset. Even as we end the last quarter working remotely, he has not missed a beat. I am proud to have Matt represent the collision repair program.”
Gruska was also employed at Keystone Foam as a laborer throughout most of his senior year. In the future, he hopes to work in classic car restoration and build custom cars.
Aside from the Students of the Month, EWCTC also recognized students who graduated in the top 5 percent of their senior class. They include Djay Williams (computer engineering) and Matthew Gruska (collision repair technology) of Derry Area, and Eddie Thompson (mechatronics) and Isabelle Kaecher (machine tool technology) of Greater Latrobe. The students were to be honored at the Latrobe Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Excellence in Education” Recognition Banquet, which was canceled because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Additionally, the center announced that Charles Fluharty and TRAK Machine Tools recently donated eight sets of TRAK machine software, with an estimated value of $3,960, to the EWCTC machine tool technology program. The same software is used by Pitt, CMU and Penn Tech, school officials noted.
