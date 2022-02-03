The YWCA Westmoreland County, 424 N. Main St., Greensburg, will be offering English as a Second Language (ESL) classes for the spring.
These classes focus on English speaking, reading and writing skills as well as grammar, vocabulary and pronunciation. Students also learn about American culture and holidays. Students are from many different countries and cultures, and the teacher creates a respectful and friendly classroom.
“We have a pretty solid ESL program here at the YWCA,” stated Carol Palcic, YWCA executive director. “We’ve been offering ESL classes for over 15 years and have helped countless men and women integrate into Westmoreland County.”
Classes will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting Feb. 8 and running through May 26. Beginner students are from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., and Intermediate students are from 1 to 3 p.m. at the YWCA Westmoreland County office, located at 424 N. Main St., Greensburg. Classes are $50 per month.
YWCA Westmoreland County endeavors for social justice by working to “eliminate racism, empower women, and promote peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. YWCA Westmoreland County is part of an international movement serving over 2 million in the United States and 25 million worldwide.” www.ywcawestmoreland.org and www.ywca.org.
