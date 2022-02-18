YWCA Westmoreland County offers monthly book store discounts

In October 2021, the YWCA Westmoreland County transitioned from having an annual used book sale to opening a used book store that is open year-round. Over 20 years ago, the YWCA Westmoreland County began collecting used books to sell in support of its Literacy Program.
The book store is located in the basement of the YWCA Mansion, 424 N. Main St. in Greensburg, and is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as well as the first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We want to let the community know about all of the educational, entertaining and resourceful books we have in our book store,” said Carol Palcic, YWCA executive director. “Books are sold by the inch, and we also wanted to offer monthly promotions to invite people in and take advantage of all we have to offer.”
Monthly book store promotions will begin on March 2 for Dr. Suess’s Birthday — National Reading Day, where you can dress up like your favorite Dr. Suess character and receive a free book.
To celebrate National One Cent Day, which is in early April, on March 31 you can buy a book and get a second for 1 cent.
For Memorial Day, all veterans receive a free book on May 31.
On June 7, for National Cancer Survivors Day, all cancer patients and survivors receive a free book.
For more details about the promotions and discounts, visit www.ywcawestmoreland.org.
To donate used books or to become a book store volunteer, call 724-834-9390.
YWCA Westmoreland County is “dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all. YWCA Westmoreland County is part of an international movement serving over 2 million in the United States and 25 million worldwide.”
For comprehensive information, visit www.ywcawestmoreland.org and www.ywca.org.
