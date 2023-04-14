YWCA Westmoreland County is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. The 2023 YWCA Stand Against Racism Challenge is a proactive way to dedicate time and space to building more effective social justice habits, particularly those dealing with race, power, privilege, and leadership issues.
The YWCA will kick off the 2023 event 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 17, and it will run through Monday, May 15.
The organizers added in an email, “We are excited to host the students from Aquinas Academy on the 17th as they paint inspirational messages on rocks that will live in the gardens around the building and serve a continued reminder of our commitment of eliminating racism.”
The public is invited to stop at the YWCA to sign the Stand Against Racism banner that will be on display in the lobby area throughout the year.
The YWCA, the world’s oldest and largest multicultural women’s organization, has more than 25 million members in 106 countries, including 2.6 million members and participants in 300 local associations in the United States.
Since 1959, the YWCA has served Westmoreland County through programs including technology, adult education, English as a Second Language, workforce development, new choices, financial literacy, health and wellness, TechGYRLS STEM programming, social and economic justice advocacy, and racial justice programs. The Thrift Shop partners with PA Workwear to provide women with free professional clothing for job search, training and employment.
