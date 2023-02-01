YWCA Westmoreland County Executive Director Carol H. Palcic invites the public to join the YWCA Westmoreland as it celebrates Black History Month. Activities of celebration are planned for the entire month of February. The YWCA is dedicated to eliminating racism and empowering women.
• Feb. 4 — Beginning Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., YWCA, 424 N. Main St., Greensburg, will kick off Black History Month with an art exhibit that will run through Feb. 9. This exhibit will feature local Black female artist Pamela Cooper.
Palcic noted, “Pamela is an award-winning artist whose style is figurative with abstract and expressionist influence. She is known for her work in clay as well as abstracts. Pamela’s work has been featured at the Carnegie Museum of Art, University of Pittsburgh Frick Art gallery as well as the Kenkeleba Wilmer Jennings Gallery in New York.”
The YWCA Bookstore will also be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 4 and has many books featuring Black History Month.
• Feb. 8 — Healthy Conversations – Embracing Diversity featuring Melissa Marks, Ed.D., professor of education, University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg. Dr. Marks is the director of the Education Program and a co-adviser for the S-PSEA chapter on campus. She teaches a wide variety of courses, including strategies, diversity, social studies methods, and general teacher education courses. Dr. Marks’ books include Teaching About Diversity: Activities to Start the Conversation (2020) and How to Talk to Families About Child and Adolescent Mental Illness (co-authored with Dr. Diane Marsh, 2009). Marks co-created the Early College Experience program for college-bound high school students with cognitive and emotional disabilities.
Marks was awarded the PGAA Outstanding Faculty Award (2009), the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg President’s Medal (2010), the Pennsylvania Association of College Teachers of Education Teacher Educator of the Year Award (2014), the Pitt-Greensburg Distinguished Teaching Award (2016) and the University of Pittsburgh’s Chancellor’s Award for Distinguished Teaching (2017). Areas of research include teacher supervision, multicultural education and diversity, and social studies education. Prior to teaching at the university level, she taught social studies to middle school students for 10 years.
Palcic added, “Join us from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 8 for an interactive educational discussion with Dr. Marks.”
• Feb. 9 — “Come and paint some fun. . .join us for a Galentine Glass Painting party,” continued Palcic. “We will be painting glassware from 6 to 8:30 p.m. All of the glassware and paints will be supplied. The cost is $30 to attend, and all proceeds go to support the programs offered by the YWCA. Bring a friend and your favorite beverage and snack.”
• Feb. 16 — Unique African clothing – The YWCA has invited Martin Bey, African clothing merchant, and his team to come and share their story on the clothing and accessories that shape the culture. The clothes, beaded headdress and much more will be displayed at the YWCA in celebration of Black History Month. Featured items include African laces, African print attire, Kente, Dashiki and African wedding apparel along with traditional clothes, and Asooke. This unique clothing will be on display and for sale from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 16.
• Feb. 23 — Prepare to be wowed with “Trinity at Art,” a young woman of color from Westmoreland County. Trinity is a sketch artist and will share with you her work and show you how art has empowered her and how this talent has moved her during her life’s journey. Trinity will be at the YWCA 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23.
Palcic added, “The YWCA is the oldest and largest multicultural women’s organization in the world. Across the globe there are more than 25 million members in 106 countries, including 2.6 million members and participants in 300 local associations in the United States. More important than the numbers, is our mission of eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.
“Since 1959, the YWCA has served Westmoreland County through programs such as Workforce Development, Thrift Store and PA Workwear, adult continuing education, technology education, health and wellness, and TechGYRLS STEM programming (a robotics program for girls in middle school.) We also offer an adult literacy program and English as a Second Language (ESL). Additionally, we host an international women’s group and a girls field hockey program.”
To register for these events, call the YWCA Westmoreland at 724-834-9390.
