YWCA Thrift Shop Half-Price Sale will be underway Saturday, Feb. 1, to Friday, Feb. 7.
The $3 bag sale is slated for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8.
YWCA Thrift Shop hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 1 and Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, according to Diana Basick, Thrift Shop director.
The shop is located at 221 S. Maple Ave., Greensburg.
