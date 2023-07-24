YWCA Thrift Shop, 221 S. Maple Ave., Greensburg, will hold its summer half-price sale Saturday, July 29, through Friday, Aug. 4.
Diana Basick, Thrift Shop director, over the weekend announced the shop is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
There will be a $5 bag sale Saturday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: Deadline for submitting Lifestyles news items is 8 a.m. the day before publication.
Monday’s cutoff is 8 a.m. Thursday.
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz has a new email address society@latrobebulletinnews.com.
