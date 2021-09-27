YWCA Westmoreland County, 424 N. Main St., Greensburg, Thursday announced it is offering the following wellness and technology classes and future events in the coming weeks:
TechGYRLS Who Code – Oct. 2, 9, 16, 23 – 9:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Smartphones/Tablets – Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26 – 9:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Microsoft Excel – Beginners – Oct. 6, 13, 20, 27 – 6 to 9 p.m.
Microsoft Word – Beginners – Oct. 7, 14, 21, 28 – 9:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Technology for Seniors Using a Smartphone or Tablet – Oct. 11, 18, 25, Nov. 1 – 9:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
QuickBooks – Oct. 18, 25, Nov. 1 – 6 to 9 p.m.
Technology Q&A for Computers, Smartphones and Tablets – Oct. 12 – 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Private Tutoring available for computers, tablets, e-readers, smartphones.
YWCA Book Store Grand Opening – Friday, Oct. 1 – 10 a.m.
Girls in Pearls annual Fashion Show – Monday, Oct. 18
Week Without Violence – Oct. 18 to 23
Celebrating Our Female Veterans – Thursday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day
Breakfast With Santa – Saturday, Nov. 20
YGirls Connect, for young women ages 14-25, meets once a month.
Call 724-834-9390 for further information or go to WWW.YWCAWESTMORELAND.ORG.
