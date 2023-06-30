YWCA spokeswoman Carol H. Palcic invites area seniors to "take advantage of our summer special. All technology classes will be offered at no charge to you.
"The YWCA in Greensburg is offering four-session technology classes that will help you get the most out of your devices. You will gain hands-on instruction on using your tablet or smartphone. Receive practical tips on email, text and using the camera.
"We will cover attending a virtual doctor’s appointment, and using your healthcare provider’s app to view test results and scheduling doctor visits."
The schedule:
• Smartphones & Tablets – July 6, 7, 13, 14 – (9:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.)
• Computer Basics – July 10, 12, 17, 19 - (9:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.)
• Microsoft Excel for Beginners – Aug. 2, 3, 9, 10 – (6 p.m. to 9 p.m.)
Palcic added in her email release, "We have free parking! Class size is limited, so register early by calling 724-834-9390."
