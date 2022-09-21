Jenna Harner will host the YWCA Westmoreland County 2022 Girls in Pearls Fashion Show.
“A Hidden Gem Extravaganza” is the theme of the Oct. 17 annual event being held at Rizzo’s Malabar Inn from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Harner is a sports reporter/anchor for WPXI and has “fallen in love with the city of Pittsburgh.” She covers all things Steelers, Penguins, Pirates and Pitt and had the honor of a lifetime covering Super Bowl LVI earlier this year.
YWCA Executive Director Carol Hudock Palcic said, “Everyone is invited to join in a fun, elegant evening that supports the many programs and services of the YWCA Westmoreland County.
“This year’s fashion show event will include scrumptious hors d’oeuvres, a buffet dinner, desserts, a cash bar, basket raffles, a silent auction and will feature fashions from our Thrift Shop starring the clients, customers and friends of the YWCA. Among the highlights of the evening will be the opportunity for attendees to learn how the YWCA supports women and girls of our community in many ways through our literacy program, racial justice, technology, educational workshops, thrift shop, and wellness programs, to name a few.
“This popular YWCA fashion show is a memorable evening and has been previously named by the Tribune-Review as one of Westmoreland County’s Tantalizing 12 events in the community. It is also an important fundraiser for the YWCA, enabling the organization to provide many critical services to the community. Participation in this event will help us to achieve our mission of eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all.”
General admission is $65; this ticket includes “delicious food, a lovely fashion show and delightful company.”
VIP ticket is $100, which includes “delicious food, a lovely fashion show, delightful company, a signature cocktail, $20 worth of raffle tickets, and recognition for your support.”
For additional information on how to become a sponsor of this event, contact the YWCA at 724-834-9390 or visit www.ywcawestmoreland.org.
The YWCA explained it is the voice for every woman. For over a century, the YWCA has spoken out and taken action on behalf of women and girls. The YWCA is dedicated to “eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all.”
Over 2 million people participate each year in YWCA programs at more than 1,300 locations across the U.S. Worldwide, the YWCA serves more than 25 million women and girls in 125 countries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.