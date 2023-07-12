After a nearly four-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the YWCA Westmoreland County and United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania Women’s Leadership Council this week announced the return of the Rising Star Award.
YWCA spokeswoman Carol H. Palcic explained in an email, "The Rising Star Award recognizes a Westmoreland County woman 35 years of age or under who exhibits 'early professional success and potential to obtain marked achievement and demonstrates willingness to help others, especially women and girls.'
"The award includes a $2,500 professional development scholarship generously provided by the United Way Women’s Leadership Council and a one-year mentorship with them. Nominations will be accepted until July 31, 2023."
The winner will be presented with the award at YWCA’s annual Girls in Pearls Fashion Show on Oct. 16 at Rizzo’s Malabar Inn in Crabtree.
For more information about the Rising Star Award and to submit a nomination, visit www.ywcawestmoreland.org.
