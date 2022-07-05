DCNR Yellow Creek State Park environmental education specialist Lisa Meadows Thursday announced July activities at the park, located at 170 Route 259, Penn Run, Indiana County.
• Ladies Night Out Kayak Program (BYOK is preferred) Preregistration required.
Thursday, July 7, 5:15-6:45 p.m. Meet at North Shore Boat Launch.
Meadows said, “This program is geared for kayakers with some previous paddling experience. It would be preferred to bring you own kayak. We have a limited a number of kayaks available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Please indicate if you have a kayak or if you need one in your registration! If you don’t notify me, there’s no a guarantee that there will be a kayak available for your use. This program is for women, age 18 and up, with previous kayak experience. We will head out from the North Shore Boat Launch.”

• Wild, Wild Western Pennsylvania
Saturday, July 9, 11 a.m. to noon. Meet in picnic grove area next to the park office.
Meadows added, “In the 18th century, western Pennsylvania was the frontier, and life certainly wasn’t easy for people trying to settle here. Attend this living history program to learn more about how they managed to build a life here in the wild west. Please bring chairs to sit on. This program is weather dependent.”
Yellow Creek State Park Picnic Grove is located in the first parking lot past the park office on the right side. Drive past the park office and go about 100 — 200 yards and turn right into first parking lot past the park office on Route 259.
• Big Tracks, Little Tracks Storytime: Following Animal Prints and Animal Tracks Craft. Preregistration is required.
Saturday, July 9, 2 to 3 p.m. Meet at the Environmental Learning Center, 170 Route 259, Penn Run.
Meadows continued, "Are your kids, age 5 — 10, into wildlife? Do they like looking for animal signs? Join us for story time as we read 'Big Tracks, Little Tracks: Following Animal Foot Prints' and then we will make an Animal Track Indentifer. We also have some other art projects and making tracks in sand to help the kids learn how to identify wildlife through scat and tracks. Child will need to be accompanied by an adult."
Other July activities at the park will be forthcoming.
