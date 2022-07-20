Lisa Meadows, environmental education specialist, DCNR Yellow Creek State Park, 170 Route 259, Penn Run, Indiana County, announced four more July activities:
• BYOK Sunset Night Paddle at Yellow Creek, Friday, July 22, 8:15 to 9:45 p.m. Meet at Day Use Boat Launch.
Meadows said, “We will kayak on the lake to see one of the best sunsets and then listen for night sounds on the water. Join us for a Bring Your Own Kayak Sunset Night Paddle. You need to be an experienced kayaker for this event. This program is for adults and teens, age 14 and older. Teens must be accompanied by an adult on the water. We will be heading out of the boat rental launch in Day Use Area. Preregistration is required.” https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/event/sunset_byok_kayak_at_yellow_creek_preregistration_required#.YryiehXMK70
• Froggy Storytime and Fun Craft, Saturday, July 23, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Environmental Learning Center.
Meadows said, “Join us to learn all about frogs of Yellow Creek through story time and craft! We will read a story all about frogs and then learn about some of our froggy friends at Dragonfly Pond. We will be making froggy masks and catching paperflies! This program is best suited for ages 4 to 9. Adult must accompany child. Preregistration is required.” https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/event/froggy_storytime_fun_craft_preregistration_required_1326#.YryjwRXMK70
• Ariel Attack Predators: Dragonflies and Damselflies, Saturday, July 23, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Environmental Learning Center.
Meadows said, “Join us for a fun program to learn about all about some of our smallest most aggressive predators on the planet with former intern and insect hobbyist Mandy McElheny! Learn to tell the difference between dragonflies and damselflies. We will provide a presentation on these fascinating insects at the Environmental Learning Center and go out for a stroll around Dragonfly Pond or go to another location in the park with binoculars. Please consider wearing long pants, hiking shoes, and bring water for the outdoor portion of the program. This program is geared for ages 8 through adult.”
• Get Out and Paddle: Paddleboard, Tuesday, July 26, 3 to 4:15 p.m. Meet by boat rental.
Meadows said, “We are having an evening Paddleboard tour of Yellow Creek Lake! Join us for a fun paddle on the lake. Participants should be comfortable in deep water, getting wet, wear a life jacket, and able to climb on the board. We provide some basic instruction and head out on the lake. This program is for ages 13 — adult. No more than two people per registration. Parents must sign the release forms and be in the park for the event. Cost is $10 for paddleboard rental or bring your own paddleboard with launch. Preregistration is required.” https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/event/get_out_paddle_paddleboard_preregistration_is_required#.YryshxXMK70
Access for People with Disabilities
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, contact the Pennsylvania Bureau of State Parks; call the park office at 724-357-7913 with at least three days notice.
Interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing may be available for educational programming.
