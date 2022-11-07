WYSO eyes free fall concert with new Philharmonic conductor

Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra’s youth orchestra program will present its fall concert Sunday, Nov. 20, at Seton Hill Performing Arts Center in Greensburg.
The 7:30 p.m. concert is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted.
• The WYSO Philharmonia, comprised of mostly middle school musicians, will open the program with the first movement of Respighi’s "Ancient Aires and Dances" followed by Rimsky-Korsakov’s "Themes From Scheherazade," the fourth movement of Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 2 in C and concludes with Offenbach’s "Can-Can" from "Orpheus in the Underworld."
Morrie Brand, WYSO music director, will conduct the Philharmonia.
• The WYSO Philharmonic, comprised of mostly high school students, opens with Mozart’s Overture from "The Abduction from the Seraglio," followed by the first movement of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 2 in D major and the third movement of Brahms’ Symphony No. 2 in D major, and closes with Saint-Saëns’ "Bacchanal" from "Samson and Delilah."
Conducting the Philharmonic is the recently appointed Adam Gillespie.
Westmoreland Youth Symphony Orchestra was founded in 1981 by then WSO Music Director Kypros Markou. Brand became the WYSO music director in the fall of 2007, and over the years has expanded the program to include the Philharmonic, the Philharmonia, String Ensemble, Summer Strings and Summer Wind Ensemble.
Also offered as part of the WYSO program is the Concerto Competition for Philharmonic members and a WYSO Solo and Ensemble Recital at season's end for both orchestras. Learn more at westmorelandsymphony.org.
