WSO: Summer Philharmonic's free concert Tuesday at SHU center

The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra Academy of Music’s Summer Philharmonic will present a free summer concert Tuesday, July 12, at Seton Hill University’s Performing Arts Center, downtown Greensburg.
Music Director Morrie Brand will conduct the 8 p.m. concert that includes Brahms’ Academic Festival Overture, the third movement of Mahler’s Symphony No. 1, Borodin’s “Polovtsian Dances” and Bernstein’s “Music from West Side Story.”
The concert also features the orchestral premiere of Morrie Brand’s Concerto for Flute and Chamber Orchestra featuring flutist Evelyn Markle. “I composed the Flute Concerto during the long days of COVID-19 in 2020. I had been toying with ideas for a flute duet, but then found inspiration in composing the concerto instead,” said Brand.
The music was composed for Westmoreland Youth Symphony Orchestra alumna Markle, who studied with Brand’s spouse and area flute teacher, Michele Boulet. Evelyn was a member of Morrie’s youth orchestra program from 2015-2021.
“She was such a determined musician and the first movement reflects her focused energy, while the third movement addresses different manifestations of her joy, given Evelyn’s wonderful capacity for happiness” said Brand. “In between is a sentimental second movement.”
“I’m greatly looking forward to playing the concerto. It’s been so long in the making and with the pandemic we were not able to debut it for a while. I’ve been working on the piece for so long; it’s so exciting to finally get to play it for an audience with an orchestra,” said Markle. “My favorite part of the concerto is its variety of tones and ideas. It has layers to it, and the piece goes through a number of tonal shifts and transformations. My favorite pieces to play have always been the ones that allow me to explore different emotions or concepts all within the same piece, and this concerto certainly allows me to do that.”
The Summer Philharmonic is an educational offering of the WSO’s Academy of Music. The orchestra met for six rehearsals in preparation for this concert. Now in its 10th summer, the group was founded by Brand, director of the WSO Academy of Music, to provide a quality orchestra playing experience to area music teachers, other adults along with alumni of the Westmoreland Youth Symphony Program.
The concert is free and open to the public. Masks are required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.