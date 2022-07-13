The Summer Chamber Music Series will present the first concert of the summer featuring Beo String Quartet 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at Unity Chapel in Unity Township.
Beo String Quartet is comprised of violinists Jason Neukom and Andrew Giordano; Sean Neukom, on viola, and Ryan Ash, cello.
Now in its seventh season, Beo has performed more than 100 concert works in the U.S. and Europe, including more than 45 world premieres. Through its educational tours of elementary, middle, and high schools, its short-term residencies at colleges and universities, and its annual residency at Dakota Chamber Music, Beo has shared these unique, engaging experiences with more than 3,500 students to date.
Program includes the following:
• Koji Kondo arr. Jason Neukom: "The Legend of Zelda"
• Sean Neukom: "People"
• Shostakovich: String Quartet No. 8 in C minor, Op. 110
• Beethoven: String Quartet No. 1 in F major, Op. 18 No. 1.
The historic Unity Chapel is located at 114 Chapel Lane, off Unity Cemetery Road. General admission seating, $15 (pay at the door), benefits the WSO Youth Orchestra Program. The series is underwritten by the Charles F. and Mary Esther Sawyer Music Fund of the Latrobe Presbyterian Church, according to Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra spokeswoman Joy Carroll.
