Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra Tuesday announced the 2023 Young Artists Competition Winners’ Recital will be held Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center, 100 Harrison Ave., Greensburg.
The 2:30 p.m. recital is free and open to the public.
On Sunday, Feb. 5, the finalists competed for cash prizes and a chance to perform on the Winners’ Recital. The recital will feature:
Level I – up to Grade NineInstrumental1st place – A.J. Schmidt, flute (Franklin Regional High School freshman; teacher – Dan Parasky)
2nd place – Nia Hanington, flute (Franklin Regional HS freshman; teacher – Parasky)
3rd place — Elsa Bandli, flute (Franklin Regional Middle School eighth-grader; teacher – Parasky)
Honorable Mention – Nolan Schnauber, violin (Greensburg Central Catholic Junior High School seventh-grader; teacher – Aaron Blackham)
Piano1st place – William Duvall (PA Cyber Charter School freshman; teacher – René Seamone)
Honorable Mention – Levi Pecorari (homeschooled fifth-grader; teacher – John Kulik)
Level II – Grades 10-12Instrumental1st place – Anna Qin, flute (Franklin Regional HS sophomore, teacher – Parasky)
Tie for 2nd place – Madison Kraynick, clarinet (Greater Latrobe Senior High School senior; teacher – Lisa Thackrah
Tie for 2nd place – Regina Zezza (Greater Latrobe SHS sophomore; teacher – Ryan Rick)
These performers will present a recital of pieces chosen by the judges from their audition programs. Finals judges were Kathleen Campbell, Adam Gillespie and Brian Gilling.
About the Young Artists Competition
Westmoreland Symphony’s Young Artist Competition has been in existence since the 1980s. In 2002, its format was changed from a concerto competition to a solo competition.
It is open to students who reside or take their private music lessons in Westmoreland or Fayette counties, according to Joy Carroll, marketing manager, Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra.
