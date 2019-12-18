Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra’s “Home for the Holidays” concert of choral and instrumental holiday pops is slated for Saturday, Dec. 21, in the Palace Theatre, downtown Greensburg.
The 7:30 p.m. concert, guest conducted by Maria Sensi Sellner, will spotlight soprano soloist Meghan DeWald.
The annual concert also includes “Jingle Bells Forever,” “March of the Toys,” “Sleigh Ride,” “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” and many more.
The All-Star Choir of Westmoreland County, directed by Melody Vigo (Derry), joins the WSO in performing “Winter’s Peace,” “Carol of the Bells,” “Silent Night” and “White Christmas.” The choir of 60 students from area schools, including Derry Area, Ligonier Valley, Greensburg Central Catholic, Belle Vernon, Burrell and Greensburg Salem high schools, will lead the audience in sing-along selections before closing with the “Hallelujah Chorus” from Handel’s “Messiah,” an annual tradition.
DeWald will sing “Christmas Eve in My Hometown,” “Hanukkah Medley,” “White Christmas” and “Silent Night” before joining in “Hallelujah Chorus” with the choir.
When contacted Tuesday morning, WSO said tickets — $16, $30, $36, $38, $51 — are still available by calling 724-837-1850 or online by visiting www.westmorelandsymphony.org
