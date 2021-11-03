A small group from the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra will join the Ligonier Valley Library 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, to present a musical storytime based on the book called “Itzhak - A Boy Who Loved the Violin” by Tracy Newman.
This program is for children, but all ages are welcome. Registration is recommended for this free program as “space is limited.” Call the library at 724-238-6451 and ask for the children’s desk to sign up.
