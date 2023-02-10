Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra Wednesday announced two more participants in the 2023 Young Artists Competition Winners’ Recital to be held 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center, 100 Harrison Ave., downtown Greensburg.
The original announcement was published in Latrobe Bulletin’s Wednesday edition, which was compiled Tuesday evening.
The afternoon recital is free and open to the public.
On Sunday, Feb. 5, the finalists competed for cash prizes and a chance to perform in the Winners’ Recital. The recital also will feature:
Level II – Grades 10-12Piano1st place – Lucy Zheng (Franklin Regional High School sophomore, teacher – Tatanya Gelman)
2nd place – Praneel Varshney (Franklin Regional HS senior, teacher – John Kulik).
These performers also will present a recital of pieces chosen by the judges from their audition programs. Finals judges were Kathleen Campbell, Adam Gillespie and Brian Gilling.
