WSO Academy of Music announces summer WYSO offerings

The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra Academy of Music is offering three ensemble experiences for various age groups. These summer offerings are part of the Westmoreland Youth Symphony Orchestra program.
• For string players working out of the equivalent of Suzuki Books I and II, the academy offers the WYSO String Ensemble. It meets on Monday evenings, June 12 through July 24, (not June 19-holiday) from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Greensburg Garden and Civic Center, Old Salem Road. Ramona Coppage is the instructor.
• WYSO Summer Strings is open to members of the Philharmonic and Philharmonia, as well as new string players from the area. Students should be studying out the equivalent of Suzuki book 4 at a minimum. It meets at Seton Hill University’s Performing Arts Center from June 14 through July 12 from 6:30 to 8:45 p.m. The concert is July 12 at 7:30 p.m. Coppage is the violin coach and cellist; Sarah Ferrell is the low-strings coach. The group is conducted by Morrie Brand.
• The Summer Wind Ensemble will be held July 17-July 21 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Seton Hill University’s Performing Arts Center. The ensemble has been reimagined into a weeklong intensive focusing on three cornerstone works of the wind ensemble repertoire. Led by WYSO Philharmonic conductor Adam Gillespie, participants (high school and advanced middle school) will take part in full ensemble rehearsal, as well as personalized, sectional instruction led by Gillespie and area professional and private instructor Lisa Thackrah.
“Participants will focus on improving technical proficiency, musicality, and ensemble cohesion and will showcase their skills in a final concert on July 21 at 8 p.m. at Seton Hill University’s Performing Arts Center,” noted Gillespie.
For additional information, visit www.westmorelandsymphony.org. Click on “Academy of Music”.
For answers to further questions, email Brand, WSO Academy director, at morrie@westmorelandsymphony.org.
