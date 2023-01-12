WPA's Student Company to present 'The Lightning Thief'

On the last weekend of January, Westmoreland Performing Art’s Student Company will present “The Lightning Thief,” a musical with music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki and a book by Joe Tracz, based on the 2005 novel of the same name by Rick Riordan.
The musical follows Percy Jackson, a 12-year-old boy who newly discovers that he is a demigod and goes on a quest to find Zeus’ missing lightning bolt and prevent a war between the Greek gods. The musical was initially introduced in New York City off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre by Theatreworks USA in 2014 as a one-hour musical, part of its free theatre series, and went on to a national tour. “The Lightning Thief” then played a 16-week limited run on Broadway.
WPA’s cast is comprised of 55 students ages 8-18. They are split into four different casts of characters with one of those casts entirely comprised of tween (8-13) leads with the teens serving as the ensemble.
Artistic Director Tony Marino added in a press release, “About a year ago the kids started talking about the show and how they wanted to do it when it became available. Many of them had read the books and seen the movie. So when it became licensable we applied right away and here we are! It’s a great show, with a really relatable story of how hard it is growing up when you’re different. It connects with kids today because THEY ALL feel different, they all feel like there is a pressure to to be perfect, and they need to express how this makes them feel. But, the great thing about the characters in the show is they feel like misfits, but they are powerful beings capable of great things, just like these kids. It’s a fabulous show to do with young people!
“The show is perfect for kids of all ages and the characters will be in the lobby doing a meet and greet after every show!”
Performances will be Friday, Jan. 27, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 28, at 2 and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 29, at 2 p.m. at Westmoreland County Community College, Youngwood campus.
For tickets, go to https://dancestudio-pro.com/tickets/wpa or call the studio at 724-672-3322.
