WPA's second summer camp underway through July 30

Westmoreland Performing Arts’ second summer camp of the season runs July 10 through July 30.
WPA spokesman Anthony “Tony” Marino explained in an email received Monday, “The camp, divided into two age groups (Tweens 8-14 and Teens 14-18), features classes in acting, dance, voice and the fully staged productions of two musicals.”
In addition to a slate of professional actors on staff, the camp also is welcoming master classes from Alex Manalo (Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera), Broadway veteran Allan Snyder (Les Miz) local pro Alex Noble (CLO), Carnegie Mellon University voice instructor Claudia Benack and local film production company Skene 19.
WPA staff members include Tony and Renata Marino (Equity actors for 20-plus years), Kevin O’Leary (Lincoln Park, St. Vincent), Anthony Marino Jr. (Pittsburgh CLO/St. Vincent Summer Theatre) and Alex Podolinski (Pittsburgh CLO).
As part of Westmoreland County’s 250th anniversary, the campers visited St. Clair Park and created an original theatre piece based on the historical elements there. They also will preview their camp shows at WPA’s Concert in St. Clair Park 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 23. Admission is free!
Executive Director Renata Marino said, “Our ethos for camp, and for any WPA student experience is that the student is FREE TO BE THEM! We encourage kids to use the unique art form of theatre, to tell THEIR story, to paint THEIR picture, and ultimately this combination of 60+ kids from all walks of life, comes together to create a beautiful picture and a powerful performance at the end. Along the way they get to learn the art form from working professionals who are also teachers, mentors, helpers, and best of all — FANS!
“‘Footloose,’ this explosive movie musical, bursts onto the live stage! With dynamic new songs augmenting the powerhouse hits from its bestselling Oscar-nominated score, ‘Footloose’ celebrates the exhilaration of youth, the wisdom of listening to one another, and the power of forgiveness. If you loved the classic 1980s film you will truly love this stage version. A fantastic adaptation and expansion of the material.
“‘Anything Goes Youth Edition’ is a one-hour adaptation of ‘Anything Goes,’ specially tailored for elementary and middle school-aged actors. ‘Anything Goes’ is a wacky shipboard farce featuring romance, intrigue, colorful characters and a glorious score from Cole Porter. Highlights include ‘You’re the Top,’ ‘It’s De-Lovely,’ ‘Friendship,’ ‘I Get a Kick Out of You,’ ‘Blow, Gabriel, Blow’ and the title number.”
“Footloose” and “Anything Goes Youth Edition” will be performed July 28-30 at the Science Hall Theatre at Westmoreland County Community College, Youngwood campus. For tickets and times, visit www.westmorelandperformingarts@gamil.com or call 724-672-3322.
WPA’s Big Dreamers Broadway Squad Camp, geared for “individuals of all abilities on the spectrum and with special needs,” runs July 24-29 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Westmoreland Performing Arts studios, 132 S. Main St., Greensburg. To register, call 724-672-3322 as soon as possible.
