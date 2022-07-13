Westmoreland Performing Art’s second summer camp is rolling along with 25 Tweenz (ages 8-14) staging the Broadway classic “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.” With charm, wit and heart, this show explores life through the eyes of Charlie Brown and his friends in the “Peanuts” gang. This revue of songs and vignettes is based on the beloved Charles Schulz comic strip.
36 Teenz (ages 14-18) will bring to life the greatest rock and roll songs of the 1980s in “Rock of Ages: Teen Edition.” It has been adapted by the author and iTheatrics to create a version ready for high schools. The rock anthems have been adjusted for teen voices and some subject matter has been adjusted for appropriateness. The musical will introduce children (and re-introduce parents) to the guitar anthems of the ’80s.
The WPA camps feature classes in Acting, Jazz, Modern, Voice, and Musical Theatre with master classes in Voice (Claudia Benack, CMU), Musical Theatre (Lenora Nemetz, Broadway), Modern (Tamara Swank, Seton Hill), Audition Prep (Katherine Harkins, Point Park, CLO), Stage Combat, Shakespeare (Alex Noble, AEA, Pittsburgh Public Theatre, Point Park) and a Q&A with Nick Cortazzo (“Hairspray” national tour and CLO’s “Kinky Boots”).
Full-time staff includes Tony Marino, (AEA) Acting and director of “Rock of Ages”; Executive Director Renata Marino, (AEA) Dance, choreographer “Rock of Ages”; JoAnne Salvatore, administrative assistant; Anthony Marino Jr. (Stella Adler) Tweenz Acting and director of “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown”; Emily Thomas, (Pace) Voice; Alex Podolinski, Teenz stage manager, and Hannah Duckett, the WPA intern and Tweenz stage manager.
Kevin O’Leary (AEA, Point Park) is musical director for both shows. Other staff includes Mark Kissner (scenic design) and Dean Baker (production manager and lighting).
“We are thrilled to have such a great turnout for camp two,” noted Renata Marino. “Seeing kids back doing what they love and loving what they do is heartwarming and exciting. It’s awesome seeing the students discover new musicals or playing dream roles in shows they love. But most importantly, the synergy with the age groups, instructors and master class teachers is electric, and I can’t wait to see it translate to the stage!”
In addition to the master classes and regular class instruction in Acting, Voice, Jazz and Musical Theatre, the Teenz are preparing small-group acting scenes that will be performed and posted online, and the Tweenz are creating a group art project that will be displayed at the theatre.
“You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown” will be performed 6 p.m. Friday, July 22; 2 p.m. Saturday, July 23, and 1 p.m. Sunday, July 24, at Westmoreland County Community College.
“Rock of Ages” will be performed 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 22; 6 p.m. Saturday, July 23, and 4 p.m. Sunday, July 24, also at Westmoreland County Community College.
For tickets, go to https://dancestudio-pro.com/tickets/wpa or call the studio at 724-672-3322.
“Summer camp is three weeks of singing and dancing and having fun with so many fun people. I love it!” — Adeline McCann, 10, Greensburg.
