Westmoreland Performing Art’s first Summer Camp is being held at its studios, 1608 Broad St. in South Greensburg.
There are 15 Tweenz (8-14) and 37 Teenz (ages 14-18) in the camp. The Tweens are preparing to perform the musical “Pinkalicious,” and the Teenz are getting ready for “Snow White the Musical” (which was conceived by Tony Marino, and written by him and Greg Keresten, with music by David Mahoney).
The camps feature classes in Acting, Jazz, Modern, Voice, and Musical Theatre with master classes in voice (Claudia Benack, CMU) Musical Theatre (Lenora Nemetz, Broadway) Modern (Tamara Swank, Seton Hill), Audition Prep (Katherine Harkins, Point Park, CLO), Stage Combat, Shakespeare (Alex Noble, AEA, Pittsburgh Public Theatre, Point Park) and a mock audition (Alan Snyder NYU, Broadway).
Full-time staff include Tony Marino (AEA) acting and director of “Snow White”; Executive Director Renata Marino (AEA) dance, choreographer “Snow White”; Anthony Marino Jr. (Stella Adler), Tweenz acting and director of “Pinkalicious”; Ryan Jordan (Seton Hill) Tweenz dance and choreographer “Pinkalicious”; Emily Thomas (Pace) voice, Alex Podolinski, the teens stage manager, and Hannah Duckett, the WPA intern and Tweenz stage manager.
Kevin O’Leary (AEA, Point Park) is musical director for both shows. Other staff include Mark Kissner (scenic design) and Dean Baker (production manager and lighting).
WPA welcomes longtime friend JoAnne Salvatore to the staff as administrative assistant!
“We are so excited to be surrounded by such great kids and parents in our new building doing this first ever Summer Camp!” said Executive Director Renata Marino. “The positive energy with the students and staff, as well as the support from parents and the whole South Greensburg community has also been amazing! Hufftown definitely has welcomed us with open arms. We have a lot of kids who couldn’t do this camp because of school and vacations, but we will see all of them, and hopefully you, on July 5 for Camp Two!”
“The best part of summer is coming to camp and doing something I love with friends I’ve had and new friends I just met,” commented Sophia Mull, 10 years old.
Projects the campers are working on include an acting exercise where teams of students pick a famous work of art and then create an original five-minute musical or play with music based on the art. They will perform these on the second Friday of camp, June 17, at the Studios on Broad Street.
“Pinkalicious the Musical” will be performed 6 p.m. Friday, June 24, and Saturday, June 25, at Westmoreland County Community College.
“Snow White the Musical” will be performed 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 24, and Saturday, June 25, and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 26, also at Westmoreland County Community College.
For tickets, you can go to https://dancestudio-pro.com/tickets/wpa or call the studio at 724-672-3322.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.