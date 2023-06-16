WPA's first 2023 summer camp underway through July 2

Westmoreland Performing Arts First Summer Camp of the season opened June 12 and runs through July 2, according to an email received Wednesday from WPA.
The camp, divided into two age groups, 8-14 and 14-18, features classes in Acting, Dance, Voice and the fully staged productions of two musicals.
In addition to a slate of professional actors on staff, the camp also is welcoming master classes from Alex Manalo (Pittsburgh CLO), Broadway veterans Greg Brandt and Allan Snyder (Les Miz), local pro Alex Noble (CLO), CMU voice instructor Claudia Benack, and local film production company Skene 19.
Staff members include Tony and Renata Marino (Equity actors for 20-plus years), Anthony Marino Jr. (Pittsburgh CLO/St. Vincent Summer Theatre) and Alex Podolinski (Pittsburgh CLO).
The camp went to the Westmoreland Museum of American Art and created a project where groups of actors picked a work of art to ‘bring alive’, a performance of which will be staged at the museum. Each camper will also receive a professional headshot at the end of the camp.
Executive Director Renata Marino explained, “Our goal for this camp was to provide a full camp experience, loaded with art and professional artists, but without the traditional structure of a school setting. Kids have nine months of that kind of thing; our goal is up on your feet, field trips, out of the box experiences, different artistic points of view and constantly challenging themselves as artists and people. In conjunction with that new way of thinking, we’ve picked two shows that fit perfectly with the experience we are trying to provide. They require imagination, bravery and joy!”
“Heathers The Musical: Teen Edition” is described as “the darkly delicious story of Veronica Sawyer, a brainy, beautiful teenage misfit who hustles her way into the most powerful and ruthless clique at Westerberg High: the Heathers. But before she can get comfortable atop the high school food chain, Veronica falls in love with the dangerously handsome new kid J.D. When Heather Chandler, the Almighty, kicks her out of the group, Veronica decides to bite the bullet and try to fit in, but J.D. has another plan for that bullet. This is a age-appropriate version of the popular musical based on the 1980s movie, but one that illustrates in a stark light the pressures and pains of being a teenager.”
Her past is a mystery. Her future is an adventure.
“Anastasia: Youth Edition” is “the spectacular new musical about discovering who you are and defining who you’re meant to be. This 60-minute adaptation of the Broadway hit is specially tailored for young actors.”
From Tony winners Terrence McNally, Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, creators of such Broadway classics as “Ragtime” and “Once On This Island,” this “dazzling show transports its audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past.”
WPA will also hold a second camp July 10-30 with more special guests and experiences, as well as two more soon to be named musicals. For more information or to register call 724-672-3322 or email westmorelandperformingarts@gmail.com.
“Heathers” and “Anastasia” will be performed June 30 to July 2 at the Science Hall Theatre at Westmoreland County Community College, Youngwood campus.
For tickets and times, visit www.westmoreland performingarts@gamil.com or call 724-672-3322.
