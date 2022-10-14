Westmoreland Performing Arts in Greensburg will stage its first live production of Richard O’Brien’s “The Rocky Horror Show” later this month.
The show follows “The Wizard of Oz,” WPA’s “very successful kickoff to its professional season,” according to director Tony Marino.
Featured in this cast are local live-Rocky legends: Kevin O’Leary as Dr. Frankfurter, Renata Marino* as Columbia, Alex Noble* as Riff Raff, director Tony Marino* as Eddie/Dr. Scott, Katherine Harkins as Janet, Anthony Marino Jr. as Brad, Alex Podolinski as Rocky and, new to the show, Ryan Jordan (recent Seton Hill University musical theatre graduate) as Magenta.
* Denotes member of Actor’s Equity Association, the professional union of actors and stage managers.
The show will also features (in taped segments) John Noble’s narrator, and “a very live ensemble of 25 Transylvanians who will bring the show’s theme to life.”
The director added, “As Rocky is a world of mythical creatures, aliens and more, the theme for this year’s show is ‘fairytale characters and mythical creatures.’ We encourage the audience to come dressed as anything they think falls within this category, as almost anything goes! Audience members are also encouraged to come armed with the traditional Rocky Horror ‘callbacks’ (a cheat sheet will be provided on your program) and buy one of our ‘Prop Bags,’ which come complete with newspaper, playing cards, rice and other Rocky essentials needed to help you take part in the production.”
Director Marino continued, “Many of us have such a great history with this show, and it makes us so happy to be able to stage this first-ever version for WPA. It’s also great to share it with a new generation of cast and audience members who aren’t familiar with the magic of the show when done live. Doing it in front of the movie, or these hybrid versions where a cast acts along with the movie are interesting, but in my opinion, nothing beats the visceral energy of a LIVE cast onstage bringing the story to life, reacting to the callbacks, and dodging toast and hot dogs! And when the show closes with a reprise of ‘Time Warp,’ and the audience is on its feet, they take part in the show at that point as full cast members. It’s really an incredible experience for all involved.”
Shows will take place at 8 p.m. and midnight Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29, in Westmoreland County Community College’s Science Hall Theatre on the Youngwood campus.
Tickets will be $20 at the door or call the Palace Theatre box office at 724-836-8000 to reserve tickets today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.