Westmoreland Performing Arts Theatre Company will be staging Larry Shue’s “The Nerd” Feb. 24-26 at Westmoreland County Community College’s Science Hall Theatre.
The show features Kevin O’Leary as Willum; Ryan Jordan as his girlfriend Tansy; Alex Podolinski as his best friend Axel; Renata and Tony Marino as the Walgraves; a trio of WPA students, Sam Goodman, Mason Durante and Nikolai Zevchak, who will share the role of their son Thor, and Anthony Marino Jr. in the title role of “The Nerd” Rick Steadman.
Set in Terre Haute, Indiana, in late 1979, “The Nerd” centers on the hilarious dilemma of a young architect Willum Cubbert. It’s his birthday and his on-again, off- again girlfriend Tansy, about to leave town to be a Weather Girl, and best friend Axel, a flamboyant theatre critic, have decided to throw Willum a surprise party. All the guests end up canceling with the exception of his boss Ticky Walgrave, his wife Clelia and their rambunctious son Thor, who immediately throws a tantrum and locks himself in the bedroom. Into this tense mayhem comes Rick Steadman, a fellow ex-GI whom Willum never actually met but who saved his life after he was seriously wounded in Vietnam. Willum is delighted when Rick shows up unexpectedly at his apartment; however, Rick’s awkward manner and inappropriate behavior throw the occasion into shambles, and hilarity ensues.
The play ran on Broadway for 441 performances (March 22, 1987, to April 10, 1988), starring Mark Hamill and directed by Charles Nelson Reilly.
This production has ties to one of the most memorable local productions of the show staged 12 years ago at St. Vincent Summer Theatre.
Renata Marino reprises her role as Clelia Walgrave from that production; Kevin O’Leary who was the Nerd now plays Willum Cubbert, and Anthony Marino Jr., who was Walgrave’s son Thor, is now playing the title character.
Director Tony Marino added, “This is a very funny play, the kind of ridiculous American farce that saw a golden age in the ’80s and ’90s. It allows actors to live inside this hilarious situation, and encounter characters and situations that every actor and audience member loves. You will have a blast seeing this show!”
Shue’s “The Nerd” will be performed 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, and Saturday, Feb. 25, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at Westmoreland County Community College’s Science Hall Theatre on the Youngwood campus.
For tickets, go to https://dancestudio-pro.com/tickets/wpa or call the Westmoreland Performing Arts Theatre Company at 724-672-3322.
