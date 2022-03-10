WPA to stage Sam Shepard’s 'True West' March 17-19

WPA will christen its professional company with Sam Shepard’s classic “True West” March 17-19 at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center, Old Salem Road.
The show features Kevin O’Leary (St. Vincent Summer Theatre, PMT, Point Park) as Lee, Anthony Marino Jr. (PMT, MTAP, Stella Adler) as Austin, Ryan Jordan (Seton Hill University) as Saul and Renata Marino (AEA, St. Vincent Summer Theatre, PMT, City Theatre, Point Park) as the Mom.
“True West” is directed by Tony Marino, with a scenic design by Mark Kissner.
According to the director, “True West” is a character study that examines the relationship between Austin, a screenwriter, and his older brother, Lee. It is set in the kitchen of their mother's home 40 miles east of Los Angeles. Austin is house-sitting while their mother is in Alaska, and there he is confronted by his brother, who proceeds to bully his way into staying at the house and using Austin's car. In addition, the screenplay that Austin is pitching to his connection in Hollywood somehow gets taken over by the pushy conman tactics of Lee, and the brothers find themselves forced to cooperate in the creation of a story that will make or break both their lives. In the process, the conflict between the brothers creates a heated situation in which their roles as successful family man and nomadic drifter are somehow reversed, and each man finds himself admitting that he had somehow always wished he were in the other's shoes.
Shepard said of his play, "I wanted to write a play about double nature, one that wouldn't be symbolic or metaphorical or any of that stuff. I just wanted to give a taste of what it feels like to be two-sided. It's a real thing, double nature. I think we're split in a much more devastating way than psychology can ever reveal. It's not so cute. Not some little thing we can get over. It's something we've got to live with.”
O’Leary said, "It’s a power struggle: a story of two brothers who grew up together, but life took them their separate ways, and now they’ve been brought back together. Anthony has been like a little brother to me for years, so it’s a really interesting dynamic to take this tense, estranged relationship and explore it with someone I know so well. There’s a darkness to these characters - a frustration, a failure to become what each of us want to be - that colors the action of the show. And it’s both incredibly fun and terrifying to tackle this kind of material."
Marino Jr. noted, "Austin is dealing with so much going on in his life, that has nothing to do with what we get to see in the play. The life he leads has, in many ways, replaced the trauma of what he came from, and then it all comes crashing down on him when Lee arrives and he completely loses who he’s become. Doing it with Kevin is fantastic because we have history and are friends, which makes it a safe place to take the risks you need to make as an actor."
Director Marino added: “It has always been an ambition of Renata and I to produce a mixed season of musicals and plays. With WPA (Westmoreland Performing Arts) we have that opportunity. We are incredibly excited to kick off our company’s theatre program with two titles we love “True West” and “Jesus Christ Superstar” following during Easter weekend. We look forward to being a part of a thriving theatre community here in southwestern Pennsylvania!"
“True West” will be performed 8 p.m. Thursday, March 17, Friday, March 18, and Saturday, March 19, at Greensburg Garden and Civic Center.
Tickets are general admission and available at http://dancestudio-pro.com/tickets/wpa or by calling 724-462-9771. Tickets also will be available at the door starting 30 minutes before each show.
