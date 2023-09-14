GREENSBURG — Westmoreland Performing Arts Artistic Director Tony Marino Wednesday afternoon announced, “Our upcoming production of “Hello Dolly” has a new Horace Vandegelder.
“It is with a heavy heart that we report David Cabot, who was cast as Horace, has encountered a medical emergency which has sadly made it impossible for him to do the role. We all wish him a speedy recovery and a return to the stage as soon as possible. David is a colossally talented actor and friend and we will miss him.
“Luckily, we were able to find an equally perfect guy to take on the role, and all we had to do was locate him while he was vacationing half a world away! John Noble will be stepping in to save the day, doing a show that is near and dear to his heart. We are so fortunate he is willing to take on this challenge.
“Please join us in sending our thoughts, prayers and positive vibes to David and join us in welcoming Mr. Noble to the show!”
WPA announced on Wednesday’s Lifestyles page that adults and students will stage the musical theatre classic “Hello Dolly” Friday, Sept. 22, to Sunday, Sept. 24, at WCCC’s Science Hall Theatre on the Youngwood campus.
Latrobe’s Cynthia Baltzer is the musical director.
Tickets for the show are being sold through the Palace Theatre box office by going to its website https://www.thepalacetheatre.org/events/wpa-hello-dolly/ or by calling 724-836-8000.
“Hello, Dolly!” is a 1964 musical with lyrics and music by Jerry Herman and a book by Michael Stewart, based on Thornton Wilder’s 1938 farce “The Merchant of Yonkers,” which Wilder revised and retitled “The Matchmaker” in 1955.
