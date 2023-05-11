WPA blooms with musicals May 12-13, May 25-28

Westmoreland Performing Arts’ Homeschool/Cyber School theatre program will present “The World According to Snoopy,” based on the classic Peanuts comic strip by Charles M. Schulz, May 12 and 13.
According to Tony Marino, WPA’s co-executive director, “The World According to Snoopy” “sparkles with wit and warmth as it depicts life as seen through the eyes of Schulz’s unforgettable characters.” This updated musical, adapted at Texas State University in 2017, features a new song (“Husband Material”) with music by Larry Grossman and lyrics by Andrew Lippa.
The WPA production features 17 homeschool students ages 9-16 from the Westmoreland County area who have been meeting once a week since January as part of WPA’s Homeschool/Cyber School class held Fridays at WPA’s studios in downtown Greensburg.
The show is directed and choreographed by Renata Marino, who said in an email release, “I am a huge fan of the Peanuts and the two musicals created about them are delightful. We’ve never done a Snoopy version before, but this new edition, ‘The World According to Snoopy,’ is so much fun. It’s weird because the Peanuts was such a huge part of childhood for generations, but for a lot of the students these characters were brand new. Watching them discover the humor and fun like we all did as kids has been a lot of fun. Plus the music and script are fantastic!”
“The World According to Snoopy” will be performed 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, and Saturday, May 13, at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center, Old Salem Road. For tickets, visit www.westmorelandperformingarts.com or call at 724-672-3322.
* * *
Meanwhile, the Westmoreland Performing Arts Student Company will end the school year with “SpongeBob the Musical” May 25-28 at the Science Hall Theatre at Westmoreland County Community College. Two age groups will be performing their own versions of the show.
Who lives in a pineapple under the sea and has become the hottest name in musicals? SpongeBob Squarepants! When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world! Plunge into this all-singing, all-dancing, dynamic stage show featuring original songs by Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, David Bowie and They Might Be Giants to name a few.
The Teen cast features 35 students and the Tween cast has 28 young performers. Each age group will have its own performance and production team.
Teen director Tony Marino added, “The great thing about this show is it retains the fun and silliness of the cartoon and wraps it with some incredible music! Plus, it speaks to a generation of kids AND parents. We watched because our kiddos had it on continuously, and it never fails to please!”
“SpongeBob the Musical” will be performed May 25-28 at the Science Hall Theatre at Westmoreland County Community College.
For tickets and times, visit www.westmorelandperformingarts@gmail.com or call 724-672-3322.
