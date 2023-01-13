World-renowned mentalist to perform in area

Live! Casino Pittsburgh Wednesday announced that Banachek, the world’s greatest mentalist, and mind reader, will perform two shows at The Venue Live! in Hempfield Township this March. The audience can witness Banachek’s captivating performance when he takes the stage for two shows on Saturday, March 11. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 13.
From major television shows and media appearances to international tours, Banachek has shared his talent as a mentalist and magician with audiences worldwide. In one of his most notable feats, Banachek escaped from being chained, handcuffed, locked in a coffin and buried six feet underground, as part of a TV special in 1987 hosted by William Shatner.
The English-born entertainer has received numerous accolades for his work, and most recently was named Mentalist of the Year in 2021 by the International Magician Society. Penn of Penn & Teller called Banachek’s show, “The greatest mentalist act, in the world.” Actor, podcaster and comedian Joe Rogan called Banachek’s performance “The best I have seen in my life.”
“We are thrilled to have Banachek share his amazing talent when he takes the stage this March,” said Live! Casino Pittsburgh general manager Sean Sullivan. “We are certain that our guests will love this show and the mind-blowing experience Banachek delivers.”
For show times and where to purchase tickets, visit pittsburgh.livecasinohotel.com.
