Interested in organizing a book drive or some other community or fundraising event in Pennsylvania to lift attention on World Literacy Day?
The theme this year is “Today’s Readers, Tomorrow’s Leaders.”
Andrew Kay, CEO from the World Literacy Foundation, added in an email release, “the ability to read is the passport for a better future, and literacy skills can break generational poverty.
“We are calling on people in Pennsylvania to help create greater awareness and attention to this very important issue. Literacy is the pathway for a child to reach their full potential.
“On World Literacy Day (Sept. 8, 2023), join us in organising fundraising events to raise money to purchase children’s books, so we can get them into the hands of those who need them most! Globally, 770 million people can’t read a single word, a further 2 billion struggle to read a sentence. In America, 24% of people are considered functionally illiterate which can have lifelong social, economic, health and employment related problems.”
Register to be a local literacy campaigner on World Literacy Day by emailing to info@worldliteracyfoundation.org.
The World Literacy Foundation is a global not-for-profit that works to lift young people out of poverty through literacy. Founded in Melbourne, Australia, in 2003, the foundation operates on the principle that education is a basic human right.
