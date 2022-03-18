The Grand Halle on Broad Street this week announced the next concert in the 2021-22 season of the Grand Halle Chamber Concert Series, featuring Kamratōn, will be Sunday.
“Kamratōn is thrilled to share this program of works by women composers in celebration of Women’s History Month,” said Emily Cook, artistic director of Kamratōn. “The works on the program are nearly all written by living composers, and four were written specifically for Kamratōn. The pieces represent a wide range of styles, but there are some common threads.”
Kamratōn’s mission as a chamber group is “to challenge the boundaries of music performance, expand the contemporary chamber music repertoire, and celebrate the role of women as leaders in the arts.” Now in their seventh season, they have performed 50 new works in music festivals and concerts such as the Pittsburgh Festival of New Music, Cleveland’s Re:Sound Festival, and their signature project to commission music from women known as “She Scores.”
The concert will feature wind, strings and a soprano voice performing modern, tonal, musical works written by women, most of whom are living composers. The world premiere of “Across the Blue Mountain,” an arrangement of a traditional folksong from the Shenandoah Valley arranged by Emily Cook, will be one of the features.
Additional pieces to be performed include Li Tao’s “Frore River,” a piece that incorporates a Tang Dynasty poem from Liu Zongyuan and includes electronic and acoustic instrument elements. Another feature work includes Elizabeth Brown’s “Wild Apples,” featuring text from the poet Henry David Thoreau.
“This is the perfect concert to discover new pieces, be encapsulated in the sound from the vocals, acoustic winds and strings, and support the women who perform and write these new works,” said Alyssa Wroblewski, program manager of The Grand Halle. “We are honored to invite Kamratōn for an afternoon of whimsical poetry set to these waves of electronic/acoustical sound that this group specializes in.”
Kamratōn in Concert, slated 3 p.m. Sunday, March 20, is one of the performances in the premiere season of the Grand Halle Chamber Concert Series. The first concert featured The Arpeggiare Quartet, a string quartet from Duquesne University featuring international students, back on March 6.
Upcoming concerts include The Red Line String Quartet on Thursday, May 26, and The Aeolian Winds of Pittsburgh on Thursday, July 14. Both will take place at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the shows are now available.
A Special Series discount will be made to anyone who purchases four or more tickets to the series. A ticket buyer may receive the discount by purchasing four tickets to one performance or any combination of tickets between the three remaining concerts. This discount will automatically apply by purchasing tickets online or over the phone. The discount is only applicable to concerts within the Chamber Concert Series.
All guests will be required to be masked at each Chamber Concert Series show. In addition, tickets will be limited to 150 guests per concert, with the option to socially distance via general admission seating.
Tickets for the concerts, including the Kamratōn performance, are now available at GrandHalle.com/concerts or by calling 814-254-4033 during regular business hours. Tickets will also be available at the door, 306 Broad St. and Third Avenue, Cambria City Cultural District, Johnstown. Admission: $25 per regular ticket; $20 per Series Special ticket (must purchase a minimum of four tickets toward any concert in series). Everyone must have a ticket.
