Paul A. Kurzdorfer III, manager of West Newton Center for Active Adults, 103 E. Main St., announced these October activities:
Bible Study: each Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the front room. All are welcome to walk in and join Susan McMichael for an hour of reflection with friends.
Birthday Party: Friday, Oct. 22 at 11 a.m. (Lunch reservations must be made by Wednesday, Oct. 13). Once a month the center celebrates everyone’s birthday for the month on the fourth Friday. Festivities include lunch (donations made at the center), cupcakes (from Commercial Bank and provided by Gary’s Gingerbread House), and a chance for those birthday folk to spin the birthday wheel for prizes including candy, cash, lotto tickets, and more.
Board Meeting (public): Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 10 a.m. discussion of upcoming events.
Blood Pressure (free): Join Kathy from Senior Life Greensburg for free blood pressure readings on Thursday, Oct. 14, 11 a.m.-noon.
Ceramics: Monday, Oct. 11, 12:30 p.m. Join Johnna and paint your choice of ceramics (Price $10 and up).
Coffee and Canvas: Monday, Oct. 18, starting at 5 p.m., painting starts around 5:30 p.m. and runs through 7:30 p.m. on average. Darlene and Terry will help you create your own painted masterpiece on canvas. Call 724-872-4976 to reserve your canvas. (Price $20).
Grocery Bingo: Oct. 19 at 12:30 p.m. Once a month on the third Tuesday from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Cost is $4 for the first card and $1 for each additional card (magic ball, add an additional $1). Prizes include nonperishable groceries and Giant Eagle gift cards.
Lunch: Served daily at noon (preregistration is required). To be served lunch next week, you must preregister by 3 p.m. this Wednesday. Lunch is a $3.97 charge for those 59 and younger, or a suggested $2 donation for those age 60 and above.
Lunch and a Show (plus a Costume Party): Friday, Oct. 29. A classic country music group for classic country folk. Call 724-872-4976 to reserve tickets by Wednesday, Oct. 20. Also, in celebration of Halloween, on Friday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to noon there will be a costume contest before the show begins. All are welcome and encouraged to don their best festive wear for a chance to win prizes. Tickets are $5 (lunch donations may be made at the center). Lunch includes chili with cheddar cheese, tossed salad, corn bread and applesauce. Price does not include the cost of lunch, which is a $2 donation for those 60 or older or $3.97 for those 59 or younger. There is "limited unassigned seating so please reserve your ticket today."
Magic (Jackpot) Bingo: Tuesdays from 11-11:45 a.m. Cost is $1 a card (per game). Progressive jackpot up to $50 (or a $10 consolation prize).
Nickel Bingo: Wednesdays from 12:30-3 p.m. Cost is 5 cents a card (per game). Prizes average $2-$3 per game.
Salon (men and women): Contact Wendy, beautician, for an appointment (724-420-6442) on Wednesday or Friday.
Dancercise: Join Eva Krause and Lisa Marchetti on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10-11 a.m. for a free dance/exercise program. All are welcome.
Tai Chi: Mondays 12:30-1:30 p.m. (walk-ins welcome). Join Sharif for a free evidence-based program on strength and flexibility. Whether you prefer to stand or sit, this exercise program is designed to fit you. No reservations are needed, just stop on in before the class begins.
Zumba: Whether you are a beginner, an expert or just curious about getting more cardio exercise, Zumba is a fitness program designed for all to tone and sculpt the body using principles from aerobic fitness and dance. Join Gyda on Saturdays 9:30-10:30 a.m. at WNCAA. Cost is $6 per person (a session). Contact Gyda in advance at 412- 558-4992 to sign up.
The West Newton Center for Active Adults is open for business Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
