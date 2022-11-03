Paul A. Kurzdorfer III, manager of West Newton Center for Active Adults, 103 E. Main St., invites area residents to these November activities:
Bible Study: Each Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the front room. All are welcome to walk-in and join Susan McMichael for an hour of reflection with friends. The current lessons are part of "52 Weeks With Jesus," a yearlong journey from September 2022 through September 2023. Pastor James Merritt leads the exploration of the Gospels. Open to all members. Newcomers welcome; membership is free. Free books and study guides are "limited while supplies last."
Birthday Party with Live Entertainment: Friday, Nov. 18, at 11 a.m. (Lunch reservations must be made by Nov. 9). Festivities include a free music hour featuring Mark Davis, followed by lunch at noon (donations made at the center), the spinning of the birthday wheel, cupcakes (from Commercial Bank and provided by Gary’s Gingerbread House), and more. Call 724-872-4976 to reserve your lunch by Wednesday, Nov. 9.
Bingocize: Tuesdays from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to noon for a free evidence-based health program that integrates exercise and health education with the game of bingo.
Board Meeting (public): Friday, Nov. 4, 10 a.m. discussion of upcoming events.
Ceramics: Monday, Nov. 7. Join Johnna and paint your choice of ceramics. Price $10 and up.
Coffee and Canvas: Monday, Nov. 21, at 5 p.m. The center manager said, "Darlene and Terry will help you create your own painted masterpiece on canvas. November's painting is sleigh ride in a winter wonderland. Painting starts around 5:30 p.m. and runs through 7:30 p.m. on average. Please call 724-872-4976 to reserve your canvas. Price $20."
Dine and Dance: Monday, Nov. 14, lunch (donations made at the center) and a free music hour with Mikey Dee. Lunch includes pepper steak, whipped potatoes, carrots, blushed pears, and milk. Standard lunch rates apply. Tickets are free but a reservation is required no later than Wednesday, Nov. 9. Call 724-872-4976 for your show ticket.
Grocery Bingo: Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Prizes include nonperishable groceries. Donations from the community of nonperishable items for bingo always accepted. Grocery bingo is a free to play.
Knit/Crochet Social Hour: Monday, Nov. 21, at 12:30 p.m. Join Lisa for a knitting and crocheting social hour every third Monday.
Learn to Paint (free): Classes funded through the 2019-20 PDA grant. Join Darlene and Terry Crawford at 1 p.m. Nov. 10 and learn to paint. Each class is unique. All supplies will be provided to guests. Seats are limited to 10 per class. Separate sign-up is required for each class; call 724-872-4976 (no walk-ins).
Lunch: Served daily at noon (preregistration required). To be served lunch next week, you must preregister by 3 p.m. this Wednesday. Lunch is a $3.97 for those 59 and below, or a suggested $2 donation for those 60 and above.
Lunch and a Show: Monday, Nov. 28, at noon. Jerry DeMaria will sing classics from Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Perry Como and more. Limited seating. Tickets are $5 plus the cost of lunch (baked cabbage roll, garlic potatoes, carrots, apple and a milk). Lunch is a $2 donation for those 60 and up or $3.97 for those 59 and under. Call 724-872-4976 before Nov. 23 to reserve your ticket.
Magic (Jackpot) Bingo: Tuesdays from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Cost is $1 a card (per game). Progressive number jackpot from $25 to $75 depending on attendance (or a $10 consolation prize).
Mesh Wreath Craft: Cost of $5 includes "all supplies needed for you to create your own unique wreath. Color options and supplies may vary based on class size, but there is ample mesh to choose from. Learn a new craft and create a great decoration or gift for the coming holidays. Walk-ins welcome. Call the center for more information on dates and times."
Mobile Device Learning Session: The Private Industry Council presents free classes with a Q&A session every month for anyone interested in learning about mobile devices (Apple or Android). Walk-ins are welcome, but classes are limited to 15 people. Seating is on a first-come basis. Anyone interested in staying for lunch must call ahead and register by Wednesday prior to the date. This month's class will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17.
Nickel Bingo: Wednesdays from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Cost is 5 cents a card (per game). Prizes average $2-$3 per game.
Raffle Fundraiser: Donate $5 and receive a ticket with five chances to win $555 on Monday, Dec. 5. The winning number is based on the Pennsylvania Lottery Pick-3 at 7 p.m. Dec. 5. Only 200 tickets will be sold. All proceeds benefit the West Newton Center for Active Adults. The December raffle tickets went on sale Oct. 31.
Rewind-Reuse Center and Workshop Craft (Free): Monday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m. learn to craft with everyday items. The workshop is dedicated to "a green initiative reusing discarded materials and turning them into art rather than sending items to landfills." Call 724-872-4976 to sign up.
Salon (Men and Women): Contact Wendy, center beautician, at 724-420-6442 for an appointment. Gift cards are available.
Tai Chi: Wednesdays 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. Walk-ins welcome to "join Sharif for a free evidence-based program on strength and flexibility. Whether you prefer to stand or sit, this exercise program is designed to fit you. No reservations are needed, just stop in before the class begins."
Zumba: A fitness program designed for all to tone and sculpt the body using principles from aerobic fitness and dance. Join Gyda on Saturdays 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the West Newton center. Cost is $6 per person (a session). Contact Gyda in advance at 412-558-4992 to sign up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.