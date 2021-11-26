Westmoreland Museum of American Art, North Main Street, Greensburg, will host “Women in the Arts: An Examination and Celebration” 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at the museum.
WMAA organizers noted, “Historically, the contribution and work of female artists, like Doris Lee, have been overlooked due to systems of misogyny, sexism, and inequality in American society.
“Don’t miss this in-depth discussion between Pamela Cooper, artist and educator; Christiane Dolores, cross-disciplinary artist and current artist in residence at the museum; Amber McAlister, Ph.D., assistant professor of history of art and architecture, University of Pittsburgh, Greensburg, and Maureen Vissat, assistant professor of art history, Seton Hill University, examining the history and experiences of American women in the arts.”
“Simple Pleasures: The Art of Doris Lee” will be open for special late viewing hours from 5 to 7 p.m. so attendees can experience the exhibition prior to the program.
Additionally, the Museum Shop and Café Marchand will be open from 5 to 7 p.m.
Admission is free.
