Westmoreland Museum of American Art, North Main Street, Greensburg, will host Art on Tap 2.0: Garden Party 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 14, at the museum.
The organizers explained in an email, “April showers are sure to bring May flowers! Relish in the season with an evening celebrating spring inside and out while enjoying soulful tunes by Jordan Schulz.
“Kick back with picnic-inspired light bites, a mimosa bar, and a flower-themed scavenger hunt! Partake in a friendly lawn game and even plant your own flower to take home.
“Don’t miss the opportunity to learn about how to make your property a Monarch Waystation and the benefits of native plants from an information table by Brandywine Conservancy’s Penguin Court.”
Admission of $12 member/$15 non-member to this 21+ event “provides one drink and cash bar after.”
Advance registration is recommended. Go to
https://www.showclix.com/event/aot-garden-party.
The garden party is sponsored by Milanscape.
