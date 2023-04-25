The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, North Main Street, Greensburg, has announced the publication of “Stephen Towns: Declaration & Resistance,” edited by Kilolo Luckett and designed by Morcos Key.
The catalog features work created by figurative painter and fiber artist Stephen Towns for the exhibition by the same name. Using labor as a backdrop, Towns’ works highlight the role African Americans have played in the economy and explores the resilience, resistance, and endurance that have challenged the United States to truly embrace the tenets of its Declaration of Independence.
“Much of the work in ‘Declaration & Resistance’ began when I was quarantining in the spring of 2020,” indicated Towns in an email release from WMAA. “I thought about how I had the privilege to take a step away from my work. When I returned to my studio, I reflected on how I had gained a deeper appreciation for essential workers risking their lives in the midst of a global health crisis. I come from a long line of laborers in Georgia and South Carolina. Prior to being a full-time artist, I also worked many laborious jobs. This collection is a testament to my ancestors.”
For the exhibition, Towns created more than 30 new figurative paintings and story quilts that expand the historical narratives of enslaved and free people who toiled under the most extreme hardships yet persevered through acts of rebellion, skillful guile and self-willed determination. Working in series, Towns explores industries such as coal mining, agriculture and domestic labor.
The exhibition was organized by curator Kilolo Luckett.
“I’m very committed to questions around American patriotism, exceptionalism and labor,” Luckett stated. “I’m also interested in querying the foundations of belonging and access, and unsettle some of the assumptions we have. Through his beautifully imposing quilts and mixed-media paintings, Stephen offers viewers sobering truths and tender stories of Black life that break away from dominant narratives that continue to plague society in the United States of America.”
The 132-page soft cover catalog, priced at $25, is available for purchase online at thewestmoreland.org/shop.
The “Stephen Towns: Declaration & Resistance” exhibition debuted at The Westmoreland from Jan. 30 to May 8, 2022, before traveling to two additional venues: Boise Art Museum, Boise, Idaho, (June 11 to Sept. 18, 2022), and Reynolda House Museum of American Art, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, (Feb. 17, 2023, to May 14, 2023).
The “Stephen Towns: Declaration & Resistance” catalog is generously supported by Arts, Equity & Education Fund. Arts, Equity & Education Fund celebrates diverse voices in the arts. Through underwriting publications such as “Stephen Towns: Declaration & Resistance,” AE&E Fund “empowers artists to create lasting documentation of their work, inspire scholarship, and inform future generations of art enthusiasts,” according to Claire Ertl, director of marketing and public relations at WMAA.
Support for catalog promotion provided by De Buck Gallery.
“Stephen Towns: Declaration & Resistance” exhibition is supported by Eden Hall Foundation; The Heinz Endowments; the Hillman Exhibition Fund of The Westmoreland Museum of American Art; Arts, Equity & Education Fund; the National Endowment for the Arts, and De Buck Gallery. Additional funding provided in part by a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Bureau of Recreation and Conservation, Environmental Stewardship Fund, administered by the Rivers of Steel Heritage Corp.
Towns was born in 1980 in Lincolnville, South Carolina, and lives and works in Baltimore, Maryland. He trained as a painter with a BFA in studio art from the University of South Carolina and has also developed a self-taught quilting practice. In 2018, the Baltimore Museum of Art presented his first museum exhibition, “Stephen Towns: Rumination and a Reckoning.” His work has been featured in publications such as The New York Times, Artforum, The Washington Post, Hyperallergic, Cultured, Forbes, AFROPUNK, and American Craft. Towns was honored as the inaugural recipient of the 2016 Municipal Art Society of Baltimore Travel Prize, and in 2021, Towns was the first Black artist-in-residence at the Fallingwater Institute, located at Frank Lloyd Wrights’ renowned Fallingwater house in Fayette County. In 2021 Towns was also awarded the Maryland State Arts Council’s Individual Artist Award.
Luckett is a Pittsburgh-based art historian and curator. With over 25 years of experience in arts administration and cultural production, she is committed to elevating the voices of underrepresented visual artists, especially Black and Brown artists. Luckett is founding executive director and chief curator of ALMA|LEWIS (named after abstract artists Alma Thomas and Norman Lewis), an experimental, contemporary art platform for critical thinking, constructive dialogue, and creative expression dedicated to Black culture. Luckett has curated exhibitions by national and international artists. Her work has been featured in The New York Times, BOMB, Hyperallergic, Juxtapoz, HYPEBEAST, and Saveur among others.
