Westmoreland Museum of American Art, 221 N. Main St., Greensburg, will host Art on Tap: Soup Du Jour from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the museum.
The organizers invite the public to “warm up from the winter months at The Westmoreland during January’s Art on Tap with a Soup Du Jour-themed night by Elegant Catering and featured organization Empty Bowls. Bowls will also be for sale that evening. Please bring a nonperishable food donation.”
Tickets are $10 per member/$15 for a nonmember and include one drink and cash bar after.
To purchase tickets, call 1-888-718-4253.
Museum hours:
Wednesday through Friday 11 a.m. — 7 p.m.
Saturday — Sunday 10 a.m. — 5 p.m.
Closed Mondays and Tuesdays, except for school groups and partner programs.
Closed Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.
