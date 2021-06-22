The Westmoreland Museum of American Art announced registration is still underway for the Pride Celebration slated for 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 26, in the WMAA parking lot and galleries.
The LGBTQIA+ Pride Celebration, hosted by Alora Chateaux and Tootsie Snyder, is being presented in partnership with PFLAG Greensburg and The Westmoreland LGBTQ Interfaith Network. It is sponsored by First Energy Foundation.
Please note, attendees will be required to wear masks indoors and practice social distancing.
Free with registration.
Space is limited. Advance registration is required. Questions? Email info@thewestmoreland.org.
The museum, located at 221 N. Main St., Greensburg, is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
