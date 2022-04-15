Westmoreland Museum of American Art, North Main Street, Greensburg, will continue its Jazz Concert Series Wednesday, April 20, at the museum. The 7 p.m. concert will feature jazz pianist Joshua Ben, drummer Zachary Bodolosky and bassist Mark Perna. WMAA recommends that concert-goers “arrive early so you can explore the galleries, get a bite to eat at Café Marchand, and shop a special 10%-off discount in the Museum Shop for this night only. The galleries, café and shop will all remain open until 7 p.m.”
Concert admission is $12 member/$15 non-member. (Cash bar will be available.)
https://www.showclix.com/event/jazz-concert-joshua-ben/tag/JC_APR_JB_E?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=a8b4d47e-b1af-42c2-9301-21eb020f9eb7
