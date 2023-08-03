Westmoreland Museum of American Art, North Main Street, Greensburg, this week announced tickets are now available for the Fall 2023 Jazz Series.
Buy the full season of jazz concerts (September through December) for the discounted four-concert package price of $60 for members or $80 for nonmembers. (Per-concert prices are $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers.)
The season package includes:
Stephen Harvey Octet — Wednesday, Sept. 13;
Eric Barchiesi — Wednesday, Oct. 11;
Eric DeFade — Wednesday, Nov. 8, and
Joshua Ben — Wednesday, Dec. 13.
Concerts are 7 to 9 p.m., with a special cocktail hour before the concert at 6 p.m.
New: Concert-goers may now enjoy a complimentary coffee at intermission.
Season packages can be purchased through Wednesday, Sept. 13. Go to https://www.showclix.com/event/fall-2023-jazz-series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.